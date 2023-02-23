Smokey Robinson has his sight on movies

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Smokey Robinson has done a lot in his career, but there’s still one thing he’s hoping to accomplish. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Smokey reveals his desire to try his hand at acting.

“If there’s anything left on my bucket list, it would be that I would like to make a movie, a good movie,” he tells the show. “… I’d like to be in a really good movie and be a character.”

Smokey also discussed how he feels about a movie or Broadway show being made about his life and career, and he says if it happens, it’s “gonna be very candid.”

“I might as well be candid. I don’t want to sugarcoat it… There’s going to be my ups and my downs, and my positives and my negatives, and all that has to be included, if it’s going to be real,” he shares. “I want it to be real, so people can get a good feeling of what my life has been and what it’s like.”

