Smokey Robinson shares new ‘GASMS’ single “How You Make Me Feel”

Smokey Robinson has shared a new track off his upcoming album, GASMS, which is set to drop April 28. The latest is “How You Make Me Feel,” which follows the previously released single “If We Don’t Have Each Other.”

GASMS is Smokey’s first studio album in more than nine years. His last release was 2014’s Smokey & Friends, which featured new versions of his classic tunes with the help of stars like Elton John, Mary J. Blige, Steven Tyler and James Taylor.

Here’s the track list for Smokey’s GASMS:

“Gasms”

“How You Make Me Feel”

“I Wanna Know Your Body”

“I Keep Callin’ You”

“Roll Around”

“Besides”

“If We Don’t Have Each Other”

“You Fill Me Up”

“I Fit In There”

