Smokey Robinson, The Black Crowes to perform at 2022 Stagecoach festival alongside country stars

Courtesy of Stagecoach Festival

The annual Stagecoach festival focuses mainly on country music, but the event also has traditionally featured some big-name artists from other genres, and the forthcoming 2022 edition of the fest is no exception.

Motown legend Smokey Robinson and rockers The Black Crowes are part of next year’s lineup for the three-day extravaganza, which is scheduled to run from April 29 to May 1 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the same site as the popular Coachella fest.

Both Robinson and The Black Crowes will play on the final day of the festival. The respective daily headliners for the upcoming event are country stars Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.

Among the many other artists on the bill are Tanya Tucker, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Lee Brice, The Mavericks, Brandi Carlile and Margo Price.

Additionally, next year’s festival — Stagecoach’s 14th event — will feature a new partnership between YouTube and music event promotions company Goldenvoice, enabling the festival to livestream all three days of music on YouTube.

Passes for Stagecoach 2022 go on sale this Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m. PT.

The 2020 and 2021 installments of the Stagecoach fest were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.