Smokey Robinson to play two-night Las Vegas stand in April

Courtesy of Live Nation

Smokey Robinson will return to Las Vegas’ Venetian Theatre next year for a two-show engagement on April 14 and 15.

The Motown legend previously performed at the Sin City venue in March of this year, showcasing classic songs that he recorded and sang with his old group, The Miracles, as well as solo hits and memorable tunes he wrote for other artists.

Among the many songs Robinson features in his repertoire are “I Second That Emotion,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” “Ooo Baby Baby,” “My Girl,” “The Tears of a Clown,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” “Being with You” and “Cruisin’.”

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 28 at 10 a.m. PT. Robinson fan club members will be able to buy presale tickets starting this Tuesday, October 25 at 10 a.m. PT, while Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers and members of The Venetian Resort’s Grazie loyalty program can purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 26 at 10 a.m PT.

You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, the box offices at The Venetian and by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Smokey also has six upcoming concerts lined up this year around the U.S. as well as three other concerts confirmed for April 2023.

As recently reported, Robinson and his good friend, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, will be honored as the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year on February 3 at a gala in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.