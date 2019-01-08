Smoking Hookah Can Make You Fat

It has long been thought that smoking hookah is a much better option to cigarettes however a new study showed that smoking hookah can actually lead to greater chances of obesity and diabetes.

A study showed that when compared side by side hookah smokers had a “significantly higher” rate of obesity and diabetes.

Research showed that one hookah session is equivalent to smoking more than a pack of cigarettes.

Although the direct connection from smoking hookah to suffering from diabetes has not been pinpointed it is thought that smoking hookah may trigger a response in the body tissue that increases the smokers resistance to insulin.

What are some helpful tips to kick a smoking habit in 2019?