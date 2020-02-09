Snacking Bacon?! Eat Them Like French Fries!?? Bring It On Dunkin!!!

A leak of an apparent upcoming Dunkin’ menu shows some new items you might be interested in.

@CandyHunting posted the March 2020 brochure on Instagram. It shows Dunkin’ touting Macha Lattes. Matcha is a powder made from green tea leaves and is a trendy flavor. The beverage looks a lot like a Coolatta.

Another item on the menu is Sweet Black Pepper Snacking Bacon. It looks like strips on bacon in a bag that you would eat like french fries.

Dunkin’ hasn’t officially announced any of these changes. We’ll see if they show up in their stores.

What is your favorite Dunkin’ item? I’m going to have to say EVERYTHING!!!!