Snickers is pulling off the ultimate promotion.
They are pledging to give away 1 million candy bars if the government changes the date for Halloween.
Although, it has to be the last Saturday in October.
A change.org petition has resurfaced asking for the date change and Snickers has officially hopped on the bandwagon.
Do you want the date of Halloween to change?
Snickers wants to change date of Halloween, pledges to give away 1 million candy bars if that happens
Snickers is pulling off the ultimate promotion.