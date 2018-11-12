SNL Does the Right Thing

Pete Davidson apologized, in person, to Lt. Cmdr. Dan Crenshaw during “Saturday Night Live’s” “Weekend Update” segment, one week after joking about the candidate’s eye patch and war injury.

After the apology Crenshaw’s phone rang with an Ariana Grande ring tone.

Grande who had just broken up with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

GOP Crenshaw won Texas’s 2nd congressional district election.