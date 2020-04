Tom Hanks made his return to show business on “Saturday Night Live”. The entire show was done from cast members’ homes. Here’s Tom explaining some of what he’s been through, as the first major celebrity to contract, and recover from the coronavirus. “Saturday Night Live” tried its first “quarantine version” of the comedy show, with coronavirus pioneer Tom Hanks, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and the comedy show’s entire cast phoning in with jokes from home.