SNL Introduced Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit

Kit Harington was a first-time host this past Saturday night on SNL SNL did a video short on what prequels, sequels, and spinoffs for Game of Thrones would look like. One, in particular, was Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit. Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay made appearances in the short. Ice-T aka “Fin” arrives on the scene and is squeamish about Rhaenys Hill. It’s funny when you think about what he has seen in NYC on SVU. Of course, the infamous “dun-dun” sounder was used. Which of the Game of Thrones references on SNL did you think was the funniest?