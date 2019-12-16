‘SNL’ Mocks Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Movies

Scarlett Johansson was the guest host on SNL this past Saturday. She was in a skit that poked fun at the Hallmark Channel and their predictable storylines. It was a follow-up skit to one SNL did in 2017 making fun of the channel. In the skit, she was a New York career woman deciding between three eligible bachelors in the dating show called, A Winter Boyfriend for Holiday Christmas. The skit also made fun of the lack of diversity in the movies as they had a British prince ruling over “Caucasia.” Next Saturday is the highly anticipated return of Eddie Murphy with musical guest Lizzo. Do you watch the Hallmark channel’s Christmas movies? How do you feel about the predictable nature of the movies?