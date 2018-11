Last week, Pete Davidson make a controversial joke about Veteran Congressman-Elect Dan Crenshaw, who lost an eye in Afghanistan. So on Saturday night he apologized, and Crenshaw was there to hear it . . . and to get Pete back with an Ariane joke, and a few swipes at his looks. We haven’t watched SNL in a while, but after this we all may have to check it out. Classy move Pete and SNL!