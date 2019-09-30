SNL’s Season 45 Kicks Off With Trump Making Calls to Kanye West & More

Saturday Night Live kicked off season 45 with many guest appearances. The show opened with Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Donald Trump. He was making calls about his possible impeachment and whistleblower. Show favorites such as Kate McKinnon (Rudy Giuliani), Beck Bennett (Mike Pence), Chris Redd (Kanye West) all made appearances in the opening skit. Donald Trump even called on Showtime’s Ray Donovan for help. Liev Schreiber made an appearance. Other celebrities who appeared in the season premiere where Maya Rudolph who played Kamala Harris and Larry Sanders as Bernie Sanders. The show as hosted by Woody Harrelson and the music guest was Billie Eilish. Did you watch the season premiere? What was your favorite skit?