Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Team Up for New Halloween TV Show

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are teaming up again for a TV special on Peacock.

It’s titled, Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween.

The concept of the show is to create treats inspired by the concept of fear.

They will welcome skilled bakers who will be split into groups of threes.

They will have to build a full-sensory 12 x 12 Halloween world.

Do you still celebrate Halloween-get fully dressed, go to Halloween parties, etc?