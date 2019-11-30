Snoop Dogg Is Rereleasing Some of His Biggest Hits As Lullabies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Snoop Dogg performs onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden “Power” Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

At this point there is NOTHING that Snoop Dogg can’t do. He is releasing a 12 track album of lullaby versions of his music. It will be called, Lullaby Renditions of Snoop Dogg and drops on December 6th to streaming services. On November 29th he is releasing the vinyl-only version in honor of Record Store Day. The infant-friendly instrumental will be of songs like, Gin and Juice, Drop It Like It’s Hot and Sensual Seduction to name a few. Don’t worry parents, instrumental only NO lyrics. Which of Snoop’s songs do you think could be re-worked with the words for a lullaby?