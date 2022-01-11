Snoop Dogg Sets Sights on New Business Venture With “Snoop Doggs” Hot Dog Trademark

Snoop Dogg has filed a trademark application for the name Snoop Doggs.

The filing is called an intent-to-use application.

That means Snoop has not launched the brand yet but intends to.

Under the category Snoop plans to use the name to sell hot dogs and other kinds of sausages.

This is interesting as six years ago Snoop vowed to never eat another hot dog after watching a segment on how hot dogs are made.

Do you still eat hot dogs? If so what do you put on your hot dog?