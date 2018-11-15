Snoop Dogg to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Snoop Dogg is getting a star on Hollywood Blvd. Snoop will receive the 2,651st star. His star will be placed outside of Jimmy Kimmel’s studio. Snoop is also getting a biopic. Lee Daniels and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) will be involved. Snoop has put out many hip hop albums, a reggae album and a gospel album. He recently released a cookbook, has a VH1 cooking show with his buddy Martha Stewart and is currently in a stage play, Redemption of a Dogg. Who else deserves a star on Hollywood Blvd?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Christmas Music Starts Tomorrow Morning at 8:45! Guess Our 1st Song And Score BIG! With A Rebel Yell He Cried U.S.A.!!! Can your pet do a cool trick? Enter them in the Talent Contest this Saturday at Paws In The Park in Jupiter! The Perfect Holiday Gift!!! IS There A Shelton-Stefani Baby In The Works? Chick-fil-A Launches Delivery Nationwide
Comments