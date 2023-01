Several songwriters will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, including Snoop Dogg, Sade Adu, Gloria Estefan, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, Jeff Lynne, and Liz Rose.

The induction ceremony will take place on June 15 in New York City.

Snoop Dogg is the youngest inductee at 51, while Jeff Lynne is the oldest at 75.

This is the fifth consecutive year a rap or hip-hop artist has been inducted into the Hall of fame.

Which artist on this list deserves the honor the most?