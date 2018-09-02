According to Fort Lauderdale police, a 21-year-old woman died on Saturday afternoon after being pulled from the ocean.

The woman was on an excursion, snorkeling off the coast of Fort Lauderdale with a commercial dive boat operation. She was missing when the headcount of the snorkelers was done. Shortly after, a towboat found the woman unresponsive in the water. She was brought to Broward Health Medical Center, where she later died. Her name has not yet been released.

The post Snorkeler Dies After Rescue Workers Pull Her from the Ocean appeared first on 850 WFTL.