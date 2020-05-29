So A Monkey Walks Into A Lab And Steals Covid-19 Blood Samples….Nope, It’s Not A Joke

Think 2020 can’t get any crazier? The monkeys have just stolen the coronavirus. WHY WEREN’T THE DOORS LOCKED?!

It happened Friday morning at Meerut Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, India. A group of monkeys entered the facility and attacked a lab worker before running off with three COVID-19 blood samples. The monkeys were later spotted sitting in a tree chewing on the sample boxes.

The samples were eventually recovered and fortunately were not damaged. It’s not known if monkeys are capable of contracting the coronavirus, or if it can be spread from contact with blood.

Monkey attacks have become more and more common in India, possibly due to the destruction of their natural habitat.

Could there possibly be a crazier wrinkle to 2020?