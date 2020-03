Attention ‘Friends’ fans, there’s a Monopoly game coming to celebrate the much-anticipated reunion special.

The special-edition was spotted in Australia and boasts a true ‘Friends’ flair.

Before starting the game you can choose to be a handbag, dinosaur, sweater vest, pizza, guitar, or chef’s hat.

The game is going for $68 in-store, but can also be found cheaper online.

Have you got ‘Friends’ mania? What are your top three ‘Friends’ episodes?