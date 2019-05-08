So If I Have Prime….Will I Get This Guest House In 2 Days?

If you consider yourself to be a rather skillful DIYer, test your skills by purchasing a DIY backyard guest house.

The house is 172 square feet and if you don’t want to live in it, you can also make it storage space, a studio, garden house, or whatever you see fit.

The even cooler thing is that all the parts and instruction to build the structure are sold an Amazon and if you phone a friend it’ll only take eight hours to put together.

If you’re wondering how much it’ll cost you, it’s not cheap. The backyard house is listed at $7,250.

What has been the coolest thing you’ve bought on Amazon?