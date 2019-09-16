So no one told her life was gonna be this way: Meghan Trainor is remaking the 'Friends' theme

Meghan Trainor's job is definitely not a joke: She's been tapped to record a new version of "I'll Be There for You," the theme song from Friends.

Meghan cut the new version to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the beloved NBC sitcom. On Sunday, September 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET -- the exact day and time that Friends debuted back in 1994 -- Meghan's version of the song will debut as the soundtrack to a music-to-light show at New York's Empire State Building.

Specifically, the building will be lit up in the red, yellow and blue colors of the Friends logo.

“I can’t believe Warner Bros. asked me to do this,” Meghan says in a statement. “I’m so honored! I’m so excited that I get to be a part of celebrating such a legendary and iconic show like Friends!”

Following the premiere, her version of the song will be available at all digital retailers at midnight.

And the Empire State Building isn't the only famous structure participating. Among the landmarks around the world that will light up at 8:30 p.m. local time are The London Eye Ferris wheel; the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which is the world's tallest building; Chicago's Willis Tower; New Orleans' Superdome; Dallas' Reunion Tower and AT&T Headquarters and L.A.'s U.S. Bank Tower.

The original Friends theme was recorded by the duo The Rembrandts. It was released as a single in 1995, and reached the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. In Canada, it was number one for five weeks and was the highest-selling single of 1995.

The 25th anniversary of Friends is being celebrated with everything from a pop-up New York City exhibit, to a custom Lego set, to a line of Pottery Barn furniture, to a special app.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.