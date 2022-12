Bob McGrath, one of Sesame Street’s original humans, has died.

The 90-year-old actor’s family shared the sad news Sunday, writing on his official Facebook page … “Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”

McGrath was featured in the pilot in 1969, playing himself, and went on to work in an additional 47 seasons.

He finally left Sesame Street in 2017.

