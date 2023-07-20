So THIS Is Why Sophia & Joe Are Getting Divorced!

According to TMZ, Joe Manganiello has officially filed the paperwork for divorce.

Late on Wednesday, Joe’s attorney, Laura Wasser, submitted court documents alleging the customary irreconcilable differences.

According to the documents, a prenuptial agreement exists, and each party will retain the assets amassed during their seven-year marriage. Sofia won’t challenge it, according to our sources, and Wasser has a history of upholding prenuptial agreements.

They don’t have any children, therefore the divorce seems to be rather simple.

Speaking of children, Joe reportedly filed for divorce due in large part to their disagreement over having children; he wants them, she doesn’t.

Have you ever split from someone due to the fact that he or she didn’t want children? When did you begin to have the discussion of kids? Why is it important to discuss the idea of children early in a relationship?

(TMZ)