Social Media Defends ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After He’s Seen Bagging Groceries

It’s almost Labor Day, a Holiday meant to honor the labor movement and to commemorate the working people’s contribution to the country. However, over the weekend, one particular worker seemed to attract the Internet’s attention–former Cosby show star, Geoffrey Owens. Owens is most known for playing the role of Elvin Tibideaux on the long-running sitcom.

On Saturday, a woman named Karma Lawrence spotted the actor who was simply trying to earn a living at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s. Lawrence went to a media outlet and shared her photo, stating, “It made me feel really bad. I was like, “Wow, all those years of doing the show and you ended up as a cashier.”

Social media users, including celebrities, quickly came to Owens’ defense.

#NOSHAME in good, honest, hard work. He’s being a man in doing what he needs to do to provide for himself and his family. Much respect to you Sir! https://t.co/rQoNdnj6bd — Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) September 2, 2018

I don’t know anyone working as a writer or artist who hasn’t had their career shot out from under them at least once, and usually much more often than that. https://t.co/wNC8BYUjLR — Daniel Abraham (@AbrahamHanover) September 1, 2018

In 2008, I left a job at KTTV voluntarily. Then the economy crashed & I couldn’t find steady work. I struggled. At one point I called my agent & told her I was going to apply at Target. I wasn’t ashamed. I needed to work. I had bills. And an honest days work is just that, honest. — Nischelle Turner (@nischelleturner) September 1, 2018

Just a few day jobs I’ve had as an actor: Gym janitor, secretary, telemarketer, temp, envelope stuffer, usher, street sign holder, dresser, parade balloon seller, barmitzvah mannequin, audition accompanist, Christmas Tree…& GRATEFUL 4 all bcz they PAID MY GD RENT! #noshame https://t.co/JkKHYx9iAW — Donna Lynne Champlin (@DLChamplin) September 1, 2018

According to his site, geoffreyowens.com Owens, a graduate of Yale, also teaches acting lessons. It seems this is the perfect lesson that no matter who you are, bills will always need to get paid. And an honest living is just that, an honest living. Happy Labor Day weekend folks!

The post Social Media Defends ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After He’s Seen Bagging Groceries appeared first on 850 WFTL.