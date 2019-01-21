Social Media Is Leading to a New Age of Infidelity

An article states that Facebook plays a central role in modern infidelity. The average user spends 50 minutes a day on Facebook. The only thing they spend more time doing is watching TV or watching a movie. A 2014 British study cited Facebook in a third of U.K. separation proceedings. Facebook has created what is called “back burners.” “Back Burners” are the people you are attracted to that you keep in touch with just in case your current situation fails or changes. Do you have a “back burner?” Do you believe that social media is making cheaters our of all of us?