Sock It To Me! Is Netflix Bringing Back “Laugh-In”?

According to Hollywoodreporter.com, Netflix announced Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate, a tribute marking the 50th anniversary of the NBC sketch comedy!

The Netflix special — which will be recorded from Hollywood’s Dolby theater on Friday, March 8 — will feature original star Lily Tomlin returning to revive her seminal Edith Ann and Ernestine characters. A premiere date for the special has not yet been determined.

Tomlin will be joined by an impressive who’s who of comedy for the special, including: Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Taye Diggs, Michael Douglas, Jay Leno, Rita Moreno, Rita Wilson, JoAnne Worley, Maria Bamford, Margaret Cho, Ron Funches, Brad Garrett, Nikki Glaser, Lisa Ann Walter, Bobby Moynihan, Cheri Oteri, Rob Riggle, Jeff Ross, J.B. Smoove, Tony Hale, Jon Lovitz, Natasha Leggero and more.

The stars will take quintessential sketches and acts from the original series and add a contemporary flair to help illustrate that 50 years later, Laugh-In never gets old.

Did you watch Laugh-In when you were younger?

