Who knew a daily, routine event would cause such controversy. Bill and I got involved in the latest Tik Tok query: How do you put your shoes and socks on? Simple question, right? WRONG.. But, is anyone’s method right or wrong? Bill tells me I’m from a different planet, while I think his way of putting on socks and shoes isn’t logical. What do you think?

Jennifer: sock, shoe….sock, shoe

Bill: sock, sock, shoe, shoe

What side are you on?