SOE: Palm Beach County Cannot Meet Recount Deadline as Machines Overheat

Thursday is still the deadline for Palm Beach County to finish recounting votes even though a judge ruled it could be extended to November 20th, it will likely be challenged in Federal Court.

Late last night, Palm Beach County’s vote recount hit a big road bump when the counting machines broke down and overheated. Mechanics were flown in to repair the machines but Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher says they still can’t finish on time because her equipment is too old and cannot handle the recount. She says as a result of the malfunction last night, the tally types were not reconciling properly.

Bucher said they were forced to fly in mechanics to fix the issue which means workers must now do a recount redo for nearly 175,000 early votes; she said that equals about a day and a half worth of work.

The recount of votes in Miami-Dade County is complete. The last of more than 800-thousand ballots cast in Florida’s most populous county was counted just after 8:00 last night, easily beating the state’s deadline of tomorrow afternoon at 3 pm.

The recount in neighboring Broward County didn’t get started until late yesterday morning, but Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes expressed confidence it would finish in time.

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson’s campaign is suing to extend tomorrow’s deadline for the state’s midterm election recount. The Democrat’s lawyers claim election officials won’t be able to get the job done in time. As the recount began, Nelson’s opponent, Republican Governor Rick Scott, had a lead of about 12-thousand votes.

Yesterday, a Leon County Circuit Court judge ordered the deadline extended by five days, saying the elections supervisor lacked the equipment required to finish recounts in the statewide races for senate, governor, and agriculture commissioner, plus a local state House seat, in time. That followed the filing of a suit on Monday by Democrat Jim Bonfiglio [[ bahn-FIG-lee-oh ]], who is separated by 37 votes against Republican Mike Caruso for a state House district in southern Palm Beach County. But the Leon County judge’s order was halted when attorneys for Secretary of State Ken Detzner filed a notice of removal which places the case in Tallahassee federal court.