SoFla Murder Victim’s Family Sues Airbnb, Property Owner

The family of a South Florida woman found murdered in Costa Rica last month is seeking justice.

Carla Stefaniak was celebrating her 36th birthday when she was killed at the Airbnb in which she was staying.

Her relatives just filed a lawsuit in a Florida court, alleging that Airbnb and the apartment complex in which she stayed, Villa le Mas, contributed to her death by allowing access to all units to security guard Bismarck Espinosa Martinez, the Nicaraguan immigrant who has been arrested in relation to Stefaniak’s death.

The suit adds that Airbnb and Villa le Mas are also negligent due to not performing a background check on Martinez. The suit explains that he lacked documentation as well as legal authorization for employment.

Airbnb responded: “We reached out to provide support to them during this unimaginably difficult time. We have also been in contact with Costa Rican and American law enforcement authorities, and we are standing by to support their investigation, as justice must be served quickly. The Villa Le Mas has been removed from the platform.”

Authorities believe that Martinez killed Stefaniak on her birthday, which was November 28. Her body was found days later near the apartment complex.

Her autopsy revealed multiple stab wounds to the “neck and upper extremities,” in addition to blunt force trauma to the head.

Martinez, 32, was staying in the apartment unit next to the one which Stefaniak was renting.

The family filed the lawsuit in the 13th Judicial Circuit of Florida. Stefaniak’s brothers, Mario Caicedo and Carlos Caicedo Jr., who are the plaintiffs, are seeking more than $15,000.