Some guys have all the luck: Rod Stewart hangs out with the mothers of seven of his kids

Tristar Media/Getty Images

Tristar Media/Getty ImagesSay what you will about notorious womanizer Rod Stewart, but he's managed to maintain good relationships with all his formers wives and baby mamas. The proof is in a photo posted on Instagram by Rod's former girlfriend, Kelly Emberg.

In the photo, Rod, who's 74, poses with Kelly, the mother of Rod's daughter Ruby; Rod's first wife Alana Stewart, mother of Rod's kids Kimberly and Sean; Rod's second wife Rachel Hunter, mother of Rod's kids Liam and Renée; and Penny Lancaster, Rod's current wife and mother of his sons Aiden and Alastair.

The occasion was the celebration of Kimberly's 40th birthday. Emberg captioned the picture, "#happybirthday @thekimberlystewart ! Can’t believe you are 40! You looked radiant last night! A mother’s reunion!"

Kimberly is the mother of Rod's first grandchild, daughter Delilah, who was born in 2011. Delilah's father is Benicio Del Toro, who Kimberly was dating at the time.

Rod's eighth and oldest child, Sarah Streeter, was given up for adoption at birth, but now the two have a relationship.

Also this week, Rod and Penny met up with Alana and son Sean, who was celebrating his September 1 birthday early, and posed for pictures.

Rod will resume his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on September 18.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.