Some Know Him Best As Leonard on BBT, I Will Always Know Him As David From Roseanne

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 02: Actor Johnny Galecki attends the LA Fan Screening of the Paramount Pictures title "RiNGS" at LA Live on February 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Either way, Johnny Galecki already has a new gig on TV when Big Bang Theory ends. And sadly it’s not full time on The Conners.

Johnny Galecki will co-executive produce a show called “Bait and Tackle.” The storyline from the show is about adult siblings who step in to run a bait and tackle shop after the head of the family retires.

There’s no word on when the show will air, but we’re thinking it will be around the summer or fall of next year.

I’d rather see him full time on The Conners. Will you follow Johnny to his new show? Are you sad BBT is ending?