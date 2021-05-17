Some Major Retailers Dropping Mask Requirements! 😷

A number of major retailers including Walmart, Target, and Starbucks will no longer require customers or employees to wear facemasks inside the store.

The move comes after the CDC released new guidelines last week that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear masks in public.

Most stores will still encourage unvaccinated customers and employees to continue wearing masks.

Other retailers dropping their mask requirement over the weekend include Publix, Costco, and Trader Joe’s.

Will you continue to wear a mask to the store? How much longer?