Some Of The Worst Christmas Gifts Ever Received

Holiday shopping can be difficult, especially if whom you’re buying for hasn’t written up a list. But it turns out, some people are just completely clueless and have given some pretty terrible gifts. Recent surveys have compiled lists of the worst Christmas presents received, and there are some doozies. According to Beaverbrooks, those include windshield wipers, a toilet seat, toenail clippers, and a bag of rice. Fractl found a present that isn’t very practical falls into the thumbs down category, as well as anything that could be thought of as “unattractive”. If you’re at a complete loss, opt for a gift card. More than half of respondents said that’s a better idea than a bad gift. Which person do you struggle the most for while shopping? Why?