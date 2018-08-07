Some Promises for Added Security at Stoneman Douglas Falls Through

The community of Parkland is expressing its concerns after some of the promises for added security at Majority Stoneman Douglas High School have fallen through.

Community members and students spoke to reporters saying that though they were promised metal detectors for this upcoming school year, students will return to the school without them being installed.

Stoneman Douglas senior Mei-ling Ho-Shing spoke to WSVN about the returning to the school next week saying she still suffers from the trauma of the school shooting that took the lives of 17 of her fellow classmates and school faculty.

“It’s still fresh to me because every single day, I identify as a MSD student and the trauma that I went through,” Ho-Shing said, “so there’s days where I’m still crying. There’s still times where I do suffer from PTSD.”

Though the safety commission was unable to facilitate the addition of the metal detectors, they were able to install other security measures such as portables that can only be opened from the inside and additional armed security personnel on the campus.

The school also sent out a letter to parents and students requesting a meeting on Aug. 14th to discuss the addition of metal detectors to the school.

