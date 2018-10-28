Some South Florida Municipalities Are Banning Pot for Good

Two years after Florida voters approved medical marijuana, some municipalities that had temporarily blocked cannabis businesses have decided to ban them permanently.

They include: Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Margate, Tamarac and, Pembroke Pines. Those cities join the following neighbors that have said “no” to those interested in selling pot: Delray Beach, Highland Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Royal Palm Beach, Sea Ranch Lakes, and Southwest Ranches.

Out of 64 dispensaries in Florida, 11 are located in South Florida. According to state Health Department records, three are in Broward County, three are in Palm Beach County, and five are located in Miami-Dade County.

Lake Worth, which was the first South Florida city to have a dispensary, has decided that two dispensaries is enough within its city limits. Mayor Pam Triolo said, “The state didn’t put the right regulations in place. It put us in a very tricky predicament.”

On the other hand, some cities have just started to allow dispensaries, or to consider allowing them. Those include:

— Sunrise voted in August to allow them

— The Hollywood City Commission voted unanimously last month to allow them, with final approval expected soon

— Boca Raton is considering allowing them

Some city leaders have expressed concerns that their options have been limited.

According to Hollywood City Commissioner Traci Callari, “This is a prime example of how home rule is taken away. Once you open the door to one, you open the door to many. The last thing we need in Hollywood is a medical marijuana dispensary on every corner in Hollywood.”

Other cities say that since delivery is an option for medical purposes, dispensaries are not needed in every municipality.