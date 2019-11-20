Some SUPER Holiday Movie Classics CAN’T Be Streamed For Free! Bah Humbug!

You pay good money for your streaming services, like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and now Disney+. But that won’t help you during the holiday season, because some of the movies you love the most aren’t on them.
That includes CLASSICS like “Rudolph”, “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, and “Elf”.
Streaming services don’t really see the upside to licensing holiday titles, because they don’t really drive customers to sign up and stick around. And the owners of these titles would rather license them to broadcasters once a year.
Here are 20 titles you can’t stream . . . for free, anyway . . .
1. “Elf”, 2003
2. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, 1989
3. “The Polar Express”, 2004
4. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, 1964
5. “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, 1966
6. “Four Christmases”, 2008
7. “Frosty the Snowman”, 1969
8. “The Holiday”, 2006
9. “Arthur Christmas”, 2011
10. “The Night Before”, 2015
11. “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”, 1987
12 – 14. “A Christmas Carol”, 1938, 1984, 2012
15. “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, 1965
16. “Gremlins”, 1984
17. “Jack Frost”, 1998
18. “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas”, 2013
19. “Meet Me in St. Louis”, 1944
20. “Edward Scissorhands”, 1990