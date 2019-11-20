Some SUPER Holiday Movie Classics CAN’T Be Streamed For Free! Bah Humbug!

You pay good money for your streaming services, like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and now Disney+. But that won’t help you during the holiday season, because some of the movies you love the most aren’t on them.

That includes CLASSICS like “Rudolph”, “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, and “Elf”.

Streaming services don’t really see the upside to licensing holiday titles, because they don’t really drive customers to sign up and stick around. And the owners of these titles would rather license them to broadcasters once a year.

Here are 20 titles you can’t stream . . . for free, anyway . . .

1. “Elf”, 2003

2. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, 1989

3. “The Polar Express”, 2004

4. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, 1964

5. “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, 1966

6. “Four Christmases”, 2008

7. “Frosty the Snowman”, 1969

8. “The Holiday”, 2006

9. “Arthur Christmas”, 2011

10. “The Night Before”, 2015

11. “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”, 1987

12 – 14. “A Christmas Carol”, 1938, 1984, 2012

15. “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, 1965

16. “Gremlins”, 1984

17. “Jack Frost”, 1998

18. “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas”, 2013

19. “Meet Me in St. Louis”, 1944

20. “Edward Scissorhands”, 1990