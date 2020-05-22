Someone he loved: Lewis Capaldi confirms he's dating someone

Alexandra Gavillet

Almost as long as he's been famous, Lewis Capaldi's been joking that he's single and lonely. Well, he doesn't have to say that any more: He's now officially confirmed that he's dating someone.

During a Zoom chat with a fan that's been posted online by The Scottish Sun newspaper, Lewis was asked if he prefers the single life to being in a relationship. He responded, "Well, I'm in a relationship so if I said the other one, my girlfriend would kill me."

He then added, "I've never told anybody that I'm in a relationship, so there you go. It's an exclusive for you, right here right now."

When the fan asked Lewis what else he could tell her about his girlfriend, he said, "She's got red hair, she's got quite a posh voice. And that's that, that's all you're getting."

The "Someone You Loved" singer also revealed that he and his girlfriend were together for his tour, which ended a week before quarantine. Then, they both went back to their respective homes, so he hasn't been able to see her during the lockdown.

But the self-deprecating Scottish star added that it was for the best, joking, "I'm not good to be around that often. Like a little ten-minute spell...great. I think for everyone's sanity it's good if [you]...take me in doses."

Just because Lewis wouldn't say anything about his girlfriend doesn't mean we don't know about her, though. Back in February, The Scottish Sun revealed that she's a student named Catherine Halliday, whom he met through friends. She's Scottish, like him, and she does indeed have red hair.

