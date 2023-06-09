Someone Is Going To H-E-Double Hockey Sticks!

A pair of guitars signed by ZZ Top, Steven Tyler, and others were recently stolen from a children’s cancer charity.

The Houston-based Snowdrop Foundation says the guitars and $4,000 worth of sound equipment were stolen from a storage unit.

The guitars – which also included autographs from actor Dan Aykroyd and Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo – were set to be auctioned off later this year.

The ZZ Top autograph included the signature of late bassist Dusty Hill, so it can never be replaced.

Who would steal from a charity? Do you collect autographs from rock stars or celebrities?