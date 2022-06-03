Someone New Will Soon Be Living In Betty’s Space

Betty White’s former Los Angeles house is selling for over $10-million! The 5-bedroom home was built in 1952 and has a beautiful backyard with a pool. Betty White lived in the home for over 50 years before passing in late 2021. Her house entered the market in April of 2022 and was listed for a little over a month before selling for $10.6-million-dollars. Possible buyers were not allowed inside during the sale and the listing notes the property would be sold for the land. The new owner’s identity or their plans are still a mystery.