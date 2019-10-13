Someone Stole Tom Petty’s Stuff From His Storage Unit?!!?

A thief managed to make off with at least $100k in gear and valuables from the late Tom Petty last month. But thankfully much of it has found its way back to his family.

The items, which included guitars and other instruments plus some guns, were locked away at a storage unit in the San Fernando Valley.

In what could have been a heartbreaking loss, hard drives containing Petty’s music, some of it unreleased, were also stolen from the facility.

Cops caught the suspect, who confessed to the crime, says TMZ. The guitars are still missing.

