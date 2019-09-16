Someone we love: Lewis Capaldi finally scores first US top-10 hit

Alexandra Gavillet

After topping the charts in his native U.K. for seven weeks, Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved" has finally made it into the upper reaches of the chart in the U.S.

The song rises from number 11 to number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Lewis' first U.S. top-10 hit. The song is also top five on the Digital Song Sales and Radio Songs charts.

The timing couldn't be better; Lewis kicks off a U.S. headlining tour tomorrow night in Dallas, Texas.

It took 18 weeks for "Someone You Loved" to reach the top 10 -- it first debuted back on May 25. It was #1 in the U.K. in March and April. The track is from Lewis' debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which debuted at #1 on the U.K. chart in June. So far, it's peaked at #32 on the U.S. album chart.

Meanwhile, Lizzo remains at #1 on the Hot 100 for a third week with her hit "Truth Hurts."

