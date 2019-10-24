Sometimes, Like Depeche Mode Says….You Just Want To “Enjoy The Silence” While Getting A Hair Cut! Now You Can!

If aren’t a fan of beauty shop gossip, you might want to suggest this idea to your hairdresser.

A salon in London is offering a new “silent” service so you can get your hair done in peace.

“Not Another Salon” will honor your request for a no talk session. All you need to do is tell your stylist what you want to be done and then you can relax without the small talk.

The owner says, “In order for us to be a true non-judgment company we need to consider all our clients’ needs. With mental health issues on the rise, feeling comfortable to say when you need time out couldn’t be more important.”

Do you enjoy conversation at the beauty/barbershop or would you rather the peace and quiet that this option offers?