Songs and stories unite in Dolly Parton's upcoming book 'Songteller'

Dolly Parton is set to release a new book that tells the stories behind her beloved songs.

Scheduled to be published through Chronicle Books this fall, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics finds Dolly sharing the personal stories and memories behind the lyrics to 175 songs from her revered catalogue.

Described as a cross between a “visual memoir and annotated songbook,” the book will give fans an up-close-and-personal look at Dolly’s 60-years-plus career, while showcasing never-before-seen photos and memorabilia.

“A songteller is what I am, and this is my first-ever book of lyrics,” Dolly says in a statement. “So, I’ve revisited my memories and opened up my archives to share the stories and treasures behind them in a way I never have before. It’s going to be a beautiful book!”



The new publication follows the legendary star’s previous books, which include Coat of Many Colors, based on hit song of the same name; the cookbook Dolly’s Dixie Fixin’s: Love, Laughter and Lots of Good Food; and Dream More: Celebrate the Dreamer in You.

Dolly Parton, Songteller will be available on November 17.

