Songs by Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Otis Redding make Barack Obama’s summer playlist

ABC/Jeff Neira

Former President Barack Obama has unveiled the 2022 edition of his annual summer playlist.

Among the 44 songs that made the cut are Obama pal Bruce Springsteen‘s “Dancing in the Dark” as well as tunes by several other veteran artists, including Prince‘s “Let’s Go Crazy,” Otis Redding‘s “I’ve Been Loving You,” Joe Cocker‘s “Feelin’ Alright” and The Spinners‘ “Mighty Love.”

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies,” Obama says in a post on his social media sites. “It’s an example of how music really can bring us all together.”

The eclectic playlist also includes songs by Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Dr. John, Miles Davis, Beyoncé, Lyle Lovett, Drake with Rihanna, Jack White, Nina Simone, Dave Brubeck, Kendrick Lamar, Kacey Musgraves, Harry Styles and Maren Morris.

