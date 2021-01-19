Songs by Hall & Oates, Springsteen, Stevie Wonder make Biden/Harris official inauguration playlist

Courtesy of Biden Inaugural Committee

Songs both current and classic by artists from a variety of genres are featured on the official inauguration playlist for the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign.

The 46-track playlist, now available on your favorite streaming service, was compiled by DJ D-Nice and Raedio, a record label founded by Insecure creator and star Issa Rae.

Among the songs by veteran artists that you’ll find on the playlist: Daryl Hall & John Oates‘ “You Make My Dreams,” Bruce Springsteen‘s “We Take Care of Our Own,” Stevie Wonder‘s “Uptight (Everything’s Alright),” The Doobie Brothers‘ “What a Fool Believes,” Earth, Wind & Fire‘s “That’s the Way of the World,” and Steely Dan‘s “Do It Again.”

Also chosen for the list were tunes by Marvin Gaye, Orleans, Whitney Houston, Led Zeppelin, Bill Withers, The O’Jays, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Average White Band, Curtis Mayfield, The Brothers Johnson, The Staple Singers, and Jackie Wilson.

“During a tumultuous year that has kept so many loved ones apart, music has been a consistent vehicle that has kept us connected,” Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly.

He added, “These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country.”

Here’s the full playlist:

“Lupita’s Interlude” — Kota the Friend

“Come Together” — The Internet

“Pick Up the Pieces” — Average White Band

“We Take Care of Our Own” — Bruce Springsteen

“Now or Never” — Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige

“You Make My Dreams” — Daryl Hall & John Oates

“Free” — SAULT

“What You Need” — KAYTRANADA, Charlotte Day Wilson

“Give the People What They Want” — The O’Jays

“Blue World” — Mac Miller

“The Groove Line” — Heatwave

“Award Tour” — A Tribe Called Quest

“Could You Be Loved” — Bob Marley & The Wailers

“Run to the Sun” — N.E.R.D

“Whatta Man” — Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue

“Coffin Nails” — MF DOOM

“California Soul” — Marlena Shaw

“Eternal Light” — Free Nationals, Chronixx

“Destiny” — Burna Boy

“Fool in the Rain” — Led Zeppelin

“Levitating” — Dua Lipa

“Optimistic” — Sounds of Blackness

“Work That” — Mary J Blige

“Let It Happen” — Tame Impala

“What a Fool Believes” — The Doobie Brothers

“Lovely Day” — Bill Withers

“Mirage” — Toro y Moi

“Move On Up” — Curtis Mayfield

“We’re a Winner” — The Impressions

“Golden” — Jill Scott

“Still the One” — Orleans

“I’ll Be Good to You” — The Brothers Johnson

“That’s Love” — Oddisee

“Make It Hot” — Major Lazer, Anitta

“We the People” — The Staple Singers

“Do It Again” — Steely Dan

“Higher Love” — Kygo, Whitney Houston

“You Get What You Give” — New Radicals

“That’s the Way of the World” — Earth, Wind & Fire

“Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” — Stevie Wonder

“Unbelievers” — Vampire Weekend

“FIND YOUR WAY BACK” — Beyoncé

“(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher” — Jackie Wilson

“Got to Give It Up (Part 1)” — Marvin Gaye

“Good Days” — SZA

“Steps 8 & 9 : Nature vs Nurture” — Sylvan LaCue

By Andrea Dresdale and Matt Friedlander

