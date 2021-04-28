Songs by The Cars, Paul Simon and more turned into illustrated children’s books

Jon Resh/Courtesy of Akashic Books

LyricPop, a new line of children’s illustrated books that launched last year, is back with some new selections based on more classic songs.

Last year saw the release of books based on hits like The Beach Boys‘ “Good Vibrations,” Fleetwood Mac‘s “Don’t Stop” and Twisted Sister‘s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” The new batch includes books based on The Cars‘ “Good Times Roll,” Simon & Garfunkel‘s “The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy)” and Gary Wright‘s “Dream Weaver.”

Good Times Roll, due out October 5, turns Ric Ocasek‘s 1978 hit song for The Cars into a story of cats chasing balls of yarn, which do, indeed, roll. In The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy), Paul Simon‘s lyrics become the story of a rabbit who rides a bicycle through the streets of New York City. That’s coming out June 1.

Also due out June 1: Dream Weaver, which re-imagines Gary Wright’s lyrics to his 1975 hit as the story of a little boy who dreams about a train that will take him to the moon.

Books based on Coldplay’s song “Strawberry Swing” and The Pixies‘ “Where Is My Mind?” will be coming out June 1 as well.

All the books are now available for pre-order. Last month saw the release of a book based on Otis Redding‘s “(Sittin On) The Dock of the Bay.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.