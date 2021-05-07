Songs by The Eagles, ZZ Top & Boston featured on The Rock’s workout playlist

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

While you may never get muscles like The Rock, you can at least listen to the same songs he does when he works out.

The Fast & Furious and Jumanji star, otherwise known as Dwayne Johnson, has put together a workout playlist, and it includes plenty tunes by veteran rock acts.

Among the songs that get him pumped to lift are The Eagles‘ “Hotel California” and “All Night Long,” ZZ Top‘s “La Grange” and “Jesus Just Left Chicago,” Boston‘s “Rock & Roll Band,” Ram Jam‘s “Black Betty,” and Stevie Ray Vaughan‘s “Life by the Drop.”

Other artists featured on the mix include rockers Metallica, Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, and rappers Kanye West and 2Pac.

The Rock released the playlist to celebrate the launch of the Iron Paradise Tour Collection, a new exercise clothing line created by his Project Rock brand with Under Armour.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.