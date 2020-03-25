Songs by Whitney Houston, Cheap Trick, Tina Turner, Mister Rogers added to National Recording Registry

Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Craig Sjodin/Walt Disney Television via Getty ImagesThe Library of Congress has added 25 additional recordings to its National Recording Registry, and they range from pop hits by Whitney Houston and the Village People, to Broadway cast albums, to songs released by, of all people, beloved children's TV host Mister Rogers.

Each year, 25 recordings are selected for inclusion in The National Recording Registry that are at least 10 years old and that are "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

This year's list features hugely popular hit songs and albums, including Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," "Y.M.C.A." by the Village People, Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman," Tina Turner's Private Dancer album, Dusty Springfield's Dusty in Memphis, Cheap Trick's classic concert recording Live at Budokan, Selena's album Ven Conmigo, and Dr. Dre's landmark hip-hop album, The Chronic.

The Broadway cast album for Fiddler on the Roof is also on the list, as is the 1973 album Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

One non-musical entry is the recording of the 1951 National League tiebreaker between the New York Giants and the Brooklyn Dodgers. After the game-winning home run by New York Giants outfielder and third baseman Bobby Thomson, announcer Russ Hodges gave what's been described as "arguably the most famous call in sports," saying, "There's a long drive ... it's gonna be, I believe...The Giants win the pennant! The Giants win the pennant!" Thomson's homer was later nicknamed "The Shot Heard 'Round the World."

Here's the full list of this year's National Recording Registry entries:

“Whispering” (single), Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra (1920)

“Protesta per Sacco e Vanzetti,” Compagnia Columbia; “Sacco e Vanzetti,” Raoul Romito (1927)

“La Chicharronera” (single), Narciso Martinez and Santiago Almeida (1936)

“Arch Oboler’s Plays” episode “The Bathysphere.” (Nov. 18, 1939)

“Me and My Chauffeur Blues” (single), Memphis Minnie (1941)

The 1951 National League tiebreaker: New York Giants vs. Brooklyn Dodgers — Russ Hodges, announcer (Oct. 3, 1951)

Puccini’s Tosca (album), Maria Callas, Giuseppe di Stefano, Angelo Mercuriali, Tito Gobbi, Melchiorre Luise, Dario Caselli, Victor de Sabata (1953)

“Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh” (single), Allan Sherman (1963)

WGBH broadcast of the Boston Symphony on the day of the John F. Kennedy assassination, Boston Symphony Orchestra (1963)

Fiddler on the Roof (album), original Broadway cast (1964)

“Make the World Go Away” (single), Eddy Arnold (1965)

Hiromi Lorraine Sakata Collection of Afghan Traditional Music (1966-67; 1971-73)

“Wichita Lineman” (single), Glen Campbell (1968)

Dusty in Memphis (album), Dusty Springfield (1969)

Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs From Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (album), Fred Rogers (1973)

Cheap Trick at Budokan (album), Cheap Trick (1978)

Holst: Suite No. 1 in E-Flat, Suite No. 2 in F / Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks / Bach: Fantasia in G (Special Edition Audiophile Pressing album), Frederick Fennell and the Cleveland Symphonic Winds (1978)

“Y.M.C.A.” (single), Village People (1978)

A Feather on the Breath of God (album), Gothic Voices; Christopher Page, conductor; Hildegard von Bingen, composer (1982)

Private Dancer (album), Tina Turner (1984)

Ven Conmigo (album), Selena (1990)

The Chronic (album), Dr. Dre (1992)

“I Will Always Love You” (single), Whitney Houston (1992)

Concert in the Garden (album), Maria Schneider Orchestra (2004)

Percussion Concerto (album), Colin Currie (2008)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.